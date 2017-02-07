Busy times continue for Woodland Park b-ball teams

Local Boy Hoopsters searching to end 60-game losing streak

~ by Mac McClintock ~

Woodland Park’s basketball season has entered the final month, with plenty of action occurring on the boys’ and girls’ b-ball court.

Unfortunately, this action hasn’t amounted to that much success for either of the Woodland Park hoopster squads, as they continue to pile up the losses.

The lady Panthers tried to keep the good times going after with a recent win against Mitchell. Their first game last week was against Harrison on the road. The team fell behind early and was down nine after the first quarter. This trend continued into the second quarter and by half the team faced a 28-18 deficit.

The third quarter started out promising as the Woodland Park’s defense held Harrison to two points and reduced the Harrison lead to three. Unfortunately for the lady Panthers, Harrison’s offense came alive and held off the Woodland Park rally. They lost by a final score of 43-39.

The lady Panthers’ next game was at home against Sierra. This one got away from them quickly. At halftime the score was 25-12 and Sierra was dominating Woodland Park on the defensive and offensive ends. The second half was not any better either. Sierra’s offense turned it up a dial and the lady Panther’s offense just could not keep up with Sierra. The final of this one was, 68-31 Sierra. The girls’ last game of the week came against The Classical Academy (TCA) on the road. To put it simply, this was a game for Woodland Park not remember. TCA outplayed Woodland Park in every facet of the game. The lady Panthers were crushed by 60-20 margin.

On the boys’ side of the court, they were trying to finally end their 57-game league losing streak. Could it finally happen and could they duplicate their early season success. The boy Panthers started this week at home against Harrison. This game would be one of the Panthers’ most exciting games of the season and one that was heavily praised by Woodland Park Councilman Val Carr.

In the first quarter, the Panthers jumped out to a three point lead. Harrison though would respond in the second quarter and the contest remained tied at halftime 34-34. In the third quarter, Harrison stayed on fire and built a four-point lead. In the fourth, the Panthers would try and claw their way to victory. The Panthers were ahead by one with 4:30left in the game, but they would not be able to close the game out and lost by 68-60. Their valiant effort, though, was mentioned by Councilman Carr during last week’s regular WP Council meeting. As a former b-ball player himself, Carr said he appreciated their play against some tough opponents and encouraged more people to attend their games.

The boys’ then on Wednesday had to travel down to Sierra and play the best team in their league. In the first quarter Woodland Park looked like they might be able to hang with them, but even with this effort, they trailed by five. It was in the second quarter that Sierra started to pull away from the Panthers. They were able to score 18 points in the second and increase their lead to 17. The second half did not go Woodland Park’s way at all. In the fourth quarter Sierra basically had the game in hand, but that did not stop them from scoring 34 points on the Panthers in the final quarter. The final score was 83-39, Sierra.

The last game of the week was against TCA at home, a team that Woodland Park had a legitimate chance of beating. Woodland Park started off hot, but went cold at the end of the first quarter letting TCA build a five-point lead. In the second quarter Woodland Park several times reclaimed the lead, but quickly gave it back to TCA.

Going into half the score was 34-28 in favor of TCA. Both teams in the third quarter were not able to get much going on offense, but TCA was able to increase their lead to 10. In the fourth quarter, Woodland Park was able to cut the TCA lead down to as little as four points, but they were never able to take back the lead. The boys’ b-ball team fell short by a 59-45.

So as the end of the season approaches, it’s easy to start wondering if Woodland Park will have to wait for another season to finally break the league losing streak. With a losing streak that has hit 60 consecutive losses, it now has become a curse that haunts the team.