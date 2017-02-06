Ice Fest Road Closures

From City of Cripple Creek Events:…

This year’s theme is “Safari in Ice”. We have 5 carving teams and more ice than ever before!

Ice Fest will be taking place Saturday, February 11th-Sunday, February 12th and Saturday, February 18th-Sunday, February 19th.

Road closures will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday, February 8th to accommodate ice delivery and carving.

Here is the schedule of road closures…..

1st and Bennett to 3rd and Bennett, 2nd from Myers/Masonic to Carr: Feb. 8th – Feb. 28th

1st and Bennett to 5th and Bennett, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from Myers/Masonic to Carr: Feb. 10th-12th – 17th-19th

There will be access to the Aspen Mine Center and the Bronco Billy’s Parking Lot on Bennett Ave.

Carving will begin the evening of Wednesday, February 8th. Vendors will begin set up on Friday, February 10th.

There will be food, drinks, live bands and shopping! Please come join us for the festivities.

Thank you all for your assistance and cooperation. We are looking forward to this being a great event!