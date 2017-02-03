A Bizarre Storm Hits The Pikes Peak Region

Life Above the Clouds. A bizarre storm that hit the Pikes Peak region on Thursday, resulted in horrific conditions for some Colorado Springs and Woodland Park motorists, but produced temperatures that were more than 20 and 30 degrees warmer in higher elevations in Teller County. “We are truly the City Above the Clouds,” quipped Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, at Thursday’s council meeting, in remarking on the usual weather patterns that had Springs residents ready to take cover in the Teller high country. The weather also offered some rare views of the area.