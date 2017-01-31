Lady Panthers End Losing Streak On b-ball Court

Boy Hoopsters continue to struggle

~ by Mac McClintock ~

The Woodland Park basketball programs finally got a glimmer of hope this week when the lady Panther hoopsters’ team edged past Mitchell and survived an impressive comeback by the Marauders. In the process, they ended a lengthy losing streak

Coming into the game, the girls’ b-ball team had lost their last seven games. The possibility of this team being able to win again, though, became clear in their tightly contested game against Elizabeth in which they only lost by a 45-40 margin. Against Mitchell, the girls’ team came out looking really good on the offensive side of the ball.

In the first quarter, the team spurted ahead 16-5 and looked to simply be a better team than Mitchell. But in the second quarter, the momentum of the game started to swing in favor of Mitchell. Woodland Park went cold on the offensive side, but hard defensive play kept the Marauders at bay. Going into halftime, the score was 20-14 in favor of the Panthers. In the second half, Woodland Park came out trying to extend their lead, which they achieved in the third. They were able to once again only allow nine points in the quarter, and fortunately, this time shot better on the offensive side.

Going into the fourth quarter, the girls’ team led by 10 points. In the fourth quarter, both Mitchell and Woodland Park caught fire offensively. The offensive surge for the Panthers was spearheaded by senior Mackenzie Porter. Her great outside shooting and her excellent ability to drive to the basket and finish plays was on full display. Mitchell scored 19 points in the fourth quarter which usually would have spelled doom for the Panthers, but Woodland Park matched that total and won the game by a 52-42 margin. The lady Panthers next game is on the road against Harrison.



Boy Hoopster woes continue

While the girls’ team was able to break their losing streak, the same could not be said for the boys’ team, which hasn’t won a league game since January 25, 2013. The boys’ team this week went on the road to Mitchell, a team that they lost to at home earlier this year. The game did not start out well for the Panthers. In the first quarter Woodland Park gave up 22 points to Mitchell and fell behind by eight points. In the second quarter, it looked like maybe Woodland Park would be able to hang with Mitchell as they outscored them 26-25 in the second quarter, going into halftime only down by seven.

In the third quarter, the Woodland Park offense came out very flat only mustering 11 points in the quarter. On the defensive side, the team played fairly well, holding the high powered Marauders offense to 15 points. It was in the fourth quarter when the wheels fell off the wagon.

The Panthers’ offense continued to be rather flat while Mitchell’s offense took off, scoring 29 points in the final quarter. The final score of the game was 91-64 in favor of Mitchell. This is another bad turn of events for a team that started out so well against non-league opponents.

Woodland Park’s next game is against Harrison at home.

Harrison is only 3-6 in league play, but they have won their last two games and are playing their best basketball of the year. It will be interesting to see how the Panthers plan on slowing them down.