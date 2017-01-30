Losing the Collective Mind

By Eli Stone

“The fate of the country does not depend on how you vote at the polls — the worst man is as strong as the best at that game; it does not depend on what kind of paper you drop into the ballot-box once a year, but on what kind of man you drop from your chamber into the street every morning.” Henry David Thoreau, Slavery in Massachusetts

As I watch the news these days, and I don’t care if it’s FOX, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, or PBS, I cannot help but take it all with a grain of salt, or more appropriately a grain of salt per word uttered. I feel misinformed by all sides. Talking heads extolling the virtues of our new president if the talking head is conservative, or the talking head screaming about how unfit Trump is if that talking head is liberal.

I wonder where all the protesters were when Obama banned Libyans from coming to this country after Benghazi. Something I wondered recently, how susceptible are different political classes to hypnosis. I was tested once to see if I could be hypnotized, I could not be hypnotized. I wonder if this whole thing could be a matter of mass hypnosis by the establishment. Mass hysteria happens, why not mass hypnosis? The use of a lie can be powerful.

CS Lewis wrote in the Screwtape letters “The first and most obvious advantage is that you thus induce him to enthrone at the centre of his life a good, solid, resounding lie. I don’t mean merely that his statement is false in fact, that he is no more equal to everyone he meets in kindness, honesty, and good sense than in height or waist measurement. I mean that he does not believe it himself. No man who says I’m as good as you believes it. He would not say it if he did. The St. Bernard never says it to the toy dog, nor the scholar to the dunce, nor the employable to the bum, nor the pretty woman to the plain. The claim to equality, outside the strictly political field, is made only by those who feel themselves to be in some way inferior. What it expresses is precisely the itching, smarting, writhing awareness of an inferiority which the patient refuses to accept.”

I get the socialist, leftist, progressive agenda. I really do, I had a heart when I was eighteen. Then I got a life and reality set in and I had grown a brain by the time I was forty. I wish that I could just sit at home and have others provide for my every need. I wish everyone could just sit at home and have great creation provide for them all that they deserve just because they exist. Every man is created equal physically but that is about where the equality ends and the problems begin. It’s called the human condition, the quagmire that consumes ambition for fear of failure. To paraphrase a quote I once encountered, who said it I don’t know, but it goes like this; The will is always near and dear, the feet on the other hand are not always so willing. Anyone that thinks we can all be the same in equality is sadly mistaken. Some people are more equal than others when it comes to using their will, their determination and their wit to achieve seizing the opportunities that are available to us all.

I believe that Senators such as John McCain and Lindsey Graham operate on the premises of self-enrichment. But then don’t we all in one form or another. McCain seems to have left his sanity in Vietnam, and I have met those who have, and it leaves me wondering just what depravations or indoctrination he suffered. McCain and Graham are RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and are going to place themselves as permanent stumbling blocks to Trump and his attempts at the safeguarding of America. McCain’s constant interference and enactment on what appears to be a liberal quest is repulsive at the least. Those who want all these people from countries, where terrorist originate, coming into America unhindered probably never wore a uniform. They also don’t really have no grasp of Sharia and 3. fail to understand that Sharia once given a toe hold on our shores will proliferate. Sharia is incompatible with the US Constitution and those people who want to introduce it here should be forced to live under it first. Me thinks it may already have a toe hold though.

Any woman in this country has every opportunity to marry a muslim and become one of 4 wives whose only purpose is to be totally subservient to her husband. The rude awakening will come when that woman is forced to withstand the beating they will be afforded to ensure they maintain their presence and status. That woman will probably be surprised how a goat will be treated better because as one Haji told me once, “I can have another child or another wife but I might not be able to get another goat”. Women my team would encounter in Iraq could be laying on the ground vomiting, diarrhea, shigellosis or dysentery but, we could not just automatically treat them. We would have to ask the husband, “anyone in your family having problems with diarrhea or vomiting?” And if he answered no, even though the woman was laying right behind him committing both, we would have to say “Okay, let us know if you have any problems”, and just walk away. Under Sharia women have NO RIGHTS. I remember watching Iraqi women carrying tents, poles, rugs, pots and pans on their back where they are bent over at 90 degree angles to the ground to carry it, unassisted from any male. If a woman got behind due exhaustion, it was always refreshing to see the elders send their male children back with a hara stick to beat the thighs, buttocks, and legs of those beasts of burden, also known as women, to get them moving faster because they were holding up the men.

I think if the people of this country had a clue about what they are unwittingly promoting/condoning they would stop. I don’t believe any American father would want to be forced to throw the first stone that would kill their wife or daughter. I don’t think they would want to stand by and watch their wives and daughters gang raped by a family who says they were transgressed by them and have the authority of the Sharia Court to carry out the raping and subsequent killing of the same. I don’t believe American’s would want to be forced into “Honor Killings” of their daughters. I don’t believe America is ready for the teaching of their young boys how to behead or shoot infidels with impunity.

I am glad that Trump wants to slow them down. I am not anti-immigration but I am for immigration that safeguards OUR VALUES and does not give authority for those coming in to attack, murder, or rape due to their religious upbringing. We don’t need another Dearbornistan, Islamaberg, NY or Minneapolistan. I THINK IT IS TIME FOR JOHN MCCAIN AND OTHERS TO SHUT UP and represent America rather than their own personal agenda. Isn’t it great that these folks put America first by guarding the rights of foreigners first.