Almanac Week of 02.01.17

Wednesday, Feb. 1

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Feb 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The council will hold an earlier workshop at 5 p.m. to discuss the permit boundaries for the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine’s Amendment 11 application.

Thursday, Feb. 2

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Feb. 3

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.



Saturday, Feb. 4

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Weekend hikes at Mueller. Enjoy great hikes at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. Hike the Homestead Trail on Feb. 4 . Join Volunteer Naturalist Nancy on this 2 mile hike on the site where the Osburn family lived on their homestead and get a view of Beacon Rocks. Meet at 9:15 a.m. at the Homestead Trailhead. Then on Feb. 5 , a hike is scheduled at the Outlook Ridge, starting at 1 p.m. Meet at the Outlook Ridge Trailhead. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/ parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366 Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. Sunday, Feb. 5 Ute Pass Chambers Players Concert. Special chamber music will be performed by our resident professional musicians, featuring music by Mozart, Franz Doppler, Dutilleux, and Schubert. This event is scheduled for Feb 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Musicians include Elisa Wicks, violin; Dina Hollingsworth, flute; Guy Dutra-Silveira, oboe; and Barb Riley-Cunningham, piano. Great entertainment with lots of humor and a reception with light refreshments to follow. For more information, call Jim Young at 719-686-1798.

Super Bowl Sunday. A number of local bars/restaurants and casinos will feature Super Bowl parties for the big game, with drink and food specials. See related stories in this week’s TMJ for details regarding the Super Bowl game.

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June 9.

Museum opening. It might be cold outside, but it will be warm inside the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum during the Cripple Creek IceFests. With its new heating system fired up, the year the museum will be open during the IceFest weekends Feb. 11-12, and 18-20. Hours will be 10-4 each day.The museum houses displays of local mining and pioneering artifacts and photos.The museum’s unique gift shop offers a variety of gifts for Valentines’ Day or any day of the year – fine jewelry, gold nuggets, new and used books, and gift certificates good for admission, shopping, and mine tours. For more information, visit VictorColorado.Com.

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue in Woodland Park. The concert is scheduled from 2:30-4:00 pm, and movie ticket (good anytime) and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or enjoy a concert and drink only, $7. The February 12 event features the cowboy songs and poetry of Tom & Donna Hatton and Junction 5-12. Season ticket discounts are available. Gold Hill Theatres, 615 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Call 719-687-2210 or visitwww.woodlandmusicseries.org< http://www. woodlandmusicseries.org. The event is sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is a spectacular event. Come watch ice sculptors carve ice into beautiful works of art that will amaze you. Going on its 10th annual, the artistic theme of the Ice Festival changes every year. The 2017 theme is “Safari in Ice” It is scheduled for the weekends of Feb 11-12 and Feb. 18-20. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival features numerous fun events to enjoy throughout the two event weekends. Interactive sculptures are available for event attendees to climb on and to have a Kodak moment. Several sculptures are made just for kids, with a fun ice slide, an ice maze, and carnival-type games that are all made of ice. Street vendors have just the perfect thing to bring home as a memento of your visit here, and an ice bar with a liquor luge ensures you always have a refreshing beverage to enjoy. There will be additional FREE parking at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67, and the shuttle service to the event will be FREE on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Sweetheart Ball. The Help the Needy Sweetheart Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Shining Mountain Golf Club, features a gourmet dinner prepared by the Swiss Chalet followed by live music for dancing entertainment. Dress is semi-formal/formal attire. Social time and cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. During the evening, guests can take part in both silent and live auctions. Corporate tables, at a cost of $650 each, can be reserved in advance and include seating for eight, two bottles of wine and dinner. Individual tickets are $65. RSVP is requested no later than Dec. 17. Seating is limited. For reservations, call (719) 687-7273.

Drilling, Fracking, Earthquakes and Our Energy Bills. Fracking–This term has quickly become a common household word. But how many of us really know what it means? Let alone how the process affects a person’s everyday life. Retired geologist, John Rakowski, will talk about what the process of fracking as well as its impact on both the environment and society at the Pikes Peak Historical Society’s February Chautauqua. John’s mineral and fossil collection, began in his early teen years, includes minerals collected in the Pikes Peak area from the early 1960’s to the present. He later earned a degree in Geology. He has worked as an exploration and exploitation geologist in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years. His profession has taken him to locations throughout the U.S. and several countries overseas. John chose to retire to the Florissant area and is now active with the Pikes Peak Historical Society and the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about fracking, the environment and the resulting effects at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) on Sunday, February 19th, at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. The highly attended ceremony, which honors top volunteers throughout the county, will be held on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. Last week marked the deadline for submitting award nominations. We have added a new category this year as each year the committee, after reading the submittals, feels there is a missing category that we are calling “Heritage”. This category is to honor those organizations or individuals who exemplify the County motto, and “protect the past” or “embrace the future”. Also please think about nominating someone in the Special Services category which is awarded If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me at (719) 640-0535 orNobleL@co.teller.co.us .On behalf of this years’ Committee- Commissioner Norm Steen, Mayor Neil Levy, Veldean Petri, Suzanne Leclercq, Karen Casey-Svetich and Lisa Noble-

Economic Forecast Forum.The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com . For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.