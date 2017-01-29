Iranian couple, Syrian mother and baby stopped at DIA as protesters rallied in main terminal against new policy
Married doctors from Iran on their way home to Portland, and a mother and her infant daughter back from Syria, were detained for about two hours Saturday at Denver International Airport after a flight from Germany, then quietly released to continue their travels amid a larger protest in the heart of the airport terminal.
DENVER, CO – January 28: Amal Kassir, a Syrian American, leads the crowd during an immigration protest at Denver International Airport in direct response to President Trump’s executive order to ban certain immigrant from the United States January 28, 2017.