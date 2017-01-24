Sheriff Officials Arrest Suspects Following Attempted Barricade

Teller County Sheriff deputies successfully arrested two wanted suspects for a variety of charges last week in a rural subdivision, with the help of a hostage negotiator and the agency’s emergency response team. The apprehension of the suspects also led to the evacuation of a nearby residence. As a result, a 30-year-old male and female suspect were transported to the Teller County Jail in Divide without incident, following a nearly hour-long standoff.

The incident unfolded last week when deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant at a residence located in the Wilson Lakes subdivision, according to an agency press release. Upon approaching the residence, the deputies observed the prime suspect, identified as Onesimo Richard Ortiz, 30, standing outside. Upon seeing the deputies, Ortiz fled back into the residence, barricading himself inside. Two persons that had been outside with Ortiz were detained. Deputies surrounded the residence, ordering Ortiz to come out. Ortiz remained barricaded inside the residence, refusing to obey the commands of deputies. Additional deputies responded to the residence to assist, and the agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) including a hostage negotiator was called-out. One residence located nearby was evacuated. Following approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, the ERT hostage negotiator successfully convinced Ortiz to exit the residence. He was then taken into custody without incident. Deputies cleared the residence, finding no other persons inside. A pellet rifle, resembling a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle, was located inside the residence.

Ortiz was transported to the Teller County Jail and was booked on charges of motor vehicle theft, refusal to leave premises upon request by law enforcement, obstruction and resisting. His bond was set at $2,500. Another suspect, Corrina Lynn Jackson, 30, also was also arrested and booked into the Teller County Jail on charges of accessory and obstruction. Her bond was set at $2,000. The third person was released at the scene without charges.