Shane Clifford Theisen 42 of Cripple Creek, Colorado Died Unexpectedly on January 8, 2017.

Shane was born April 7, 1974 to Robert (Marcia) Theisen of Fairborn, Ohio and Debra Parks of Cripple Creek.

He enjoyed his time with his three boys and their friends and especially at his favorite area the Hole in the wall on shelf road between Cripple Creek and Canon City Colorado.

Shane was a heavy equipment operator by trade.

Shane is survived by his Father and Mother his three Sons; Dawson, Dustin and Parker all of Canon City Colorado; his two brothers Jon (Sara) Jaccard of Arlington Texas and Charles Martinez of Colorado Springs, Two Sisters Sarah (Jeremy) Lynch and Dory both of Fairborn Ohio; Nephews Nile and Brayden; Nieces Hannah and Ava and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Glen and Patricia Parks and Matthew and Bitten Theisen and Uncle Keith Parks.

Services will be held at the Little Chapel of the Hills In Divide Co. On January, 28 at 1:00 pm.