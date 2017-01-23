What’s happening the Week of January 23rd



Tuesday, Jan. 24

School Showcases in Woodland Park. This is the time of year when parents begin making decisions about schools for their children. They compare what schools have to offer and decide what is best for each individual student. Woodland Park School District, which is made up of three elementary schools (Columbine, Gateway, and Summit located in Divide), a middle school and a high school, would like to invite the public to check out their community schools. School Showcases are being held January 24-27 giving the public an opportunity to tour the buildings, ask questions, and find out what each school has to offer. The Showcases kicks off on Jan. 24 at the Woodland Park High School, with a chili feed beginning at 6 p.m. to accommodate busy schedules and hungry tours, with tours starting at 6:30. In addition, A representative from The Princeton Review will be offering a seminar from 7-8 p.m. to talk to parents of current freshman, sophomores, and juniors about tips and strategies to prepare for PSAT/SAT tests. For more information, see related article in this week’s issue of TMJ.

The Green Mountain Fall Planning Commssion will meet on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Jan. 26

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Jan. 26 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park City Planning Commission will meet on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Jan 27

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

A morning hike at Mueller. Enjoy a hike at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. Hike Rock Pond on Jan. 28. Meet at 9:30 am at the park Visitor Center Enjoy picturesque views of the Dome Rock valley, while hiking down to one of Mueller’s largest ponds, with Volunteer Naturalist Rose. Great chance to see wildlife! Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open, or stay in one of the luxurious cabins.

Sunday, Jan. 29

The Ute Pass Historical Society and Pikes Peak Museum will sponsor their Annual Patronage Luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Doors open for UPHS Patrons at 12:30 p.m. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Captain Jack will perform along with other “Unconventional Women of the West.” Ute Pass Historical Society honors its Patrons with a buffet of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. The Traveling Book Store will be on hand with a selection that includes Discovering Ute Pass Volumes I and II and the 2017 UPHS Pictorial Calendar. Not a Ute Pass Historical Society patron? Become one at the luncheon! A family membership is only $35 and all memberships include a 10% discount at the Gift Shop and Book Store. Sorry-no credit cards. For more information call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June 9.

Sweetheart Ball. The Help the Needy Sweetheart Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Shining Mountain Golf Club, features a gourmet dinner prepared by the Swiss Chalet followed by live music for dancing entertainment. Dress is semi-formal/formal attire. Social time and cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. During the evening, guests can take part in both silent and live auctions. Corporate tables, at a cost of $650 each, can be reserved in advance and include seating for eight, two bottles of wine and dinner. Individual tickets are $65. RSVP is requested no later than Dec. 17. Seating is limited. For reservations, call (719) 687-7273.

Drilling, Fracking, Earthquakes and Our Energy Bills. Fracking–This term has quickly become a common household word. But how many of us really know what it means? Let alone how the process affects a person’s everyday life. Retired geologist, John Rakowski, will talk about what the process of fracking as well as its impact on both the environment and society at the Pikes Peak Historical Society’s February Chautauqua. John’s mineral and fossil collection, began in his early teen years, includes minerals collected in the Pikes Peak area from the early 1960’s to the present. He later earned a degree in Geology. He has worked as an exploration and exploitation geologist in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years. His profession has taken him to locations throughout the U.S. and several countries overseas. John chose to retire to the Florissant area and is now active with the Pikes Peak Historical Society and the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about fracking, the environment and the resulting effects at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) on Sunday, February 19th, at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. The highly attended ceremony, which honors top volunteers throughout the county, will be held on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. Last week marked the deadline for submitting award nominations. We have added a new category this year as each year the committee, after reading the submittals, feels there is a missing category that we are calling “Heritage”. This category is to honor those organizations or individuals who exemplify the County motto, and “protect the past” or “embrace the future”. Also please think about nominating someone in the Special Services category which is awarded If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me at (719) 640-0535 or NobleL@co.teller.co.us .On behalf of this years’ Committee- Commissioner Norm Steen, Mayor Neil Levy, Veldean Petri, Suzanne Leclercq, Karen Casey-Svetich and Lisa Noble-

Economic Forecast Forum.The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com. For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941.

Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Trip. Enjoy a chance to see the Breckenridge Snow Sculptures for a full day during a trip sponsored by the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, with a departure times of 9 a.m. from the CC Parks and Recreation. The cost is $10 per person. For many years this wintertime event remained on a small and local scale, bringing everyone from merchants to schoolchildren into the fold of snow sculpting. However, in the late 1980’s, the event broadened to a statewide competition. And in 1991 Breckenridge hosted the first International Snow Sculpture Championships. Since its inception, the event has fostered a spirit of worldwide artistic camaraderie, bringing together cultures as diverse as Russia, China, Japan, Morocco, Belize, Finland, France, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Great Britain, Spain, Bulgaria and Canada, just to name a few. Language barriers are broken down; political differences are set aside; and the result: art, pure and simple. Call 719-689-3514.

Ute Pass Chambers Players Concert. Special chamber music will be performed by our resident professional musicians, featuring music by Mozart, Franz Doppler, Dutilleux, and Schubert. This event is scheduled for Feb 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Musicians include Elisa Wicks, violin; Dina Hollingsworth, flute; Guy Dutra-Silveira, oboe; and Barb Riley-Cunningham, piano. Great entertainment with lots of humor and a reception with light refreshments to follow. For more information, call Jim Young at 719-686-1798.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss. The fruitcakes will fly once again in downtown Manitou Springs! Join in for some old fashioned tossing of those maybe not so beloved holiday desserts. There will also be a fruitcake costume competition, libations and a fruitcake bake off. The event is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park. Competitions will be held for a variety of ages and skill levels. Although participants will be tossing the traditional cakes, there will also be a fruitcake bake off. Local bakers will compete for the title of Fruitcake King or Queen as determined by the community. Winners will be based off who makes the best organic, non-GMO, natural fruitcakes. For more information, email Fruitcaketoss@gmail.com. This one-of-a-kind event, where enthusiasts traveled from all over to compete for trophies and bragging rights, has been a community highlight for more than 22 years. The great fruitcake toss is the event of the winter season as the hapless dessert is launched into space with a variety of mechanical and pneumatic devices. Competitions have included the Hand Toss, Kid’s Toss, Launch, Pneumatic Gun or Canon, Team Catch or Accuracy division. The cost of competing is simply a non-perishable food item, to be donated to the Westside Cares food bank.For more information, visit the Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss Facebook Event page.