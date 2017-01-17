Woodland Park Police Warn of Mountain Lion Scare in Key Neighborhood



The Woodland Park Police are warning residents of a potential mountain lion threat in a key residential area.

As a result, residents should be on guard and abide by caution, when walking their dogs and guarding over their pets.

According to a WP Police Facebook post on Sunday, a mountain lion and two cubs were spotted under porches at homes in the area of Northwoods Drive. “If you live in this area, please watch your pets and do not approach the mountain lion if it crosses your path,” the post stated.

The department also notified the Colorado Division of Wildfire, which has been called out at least twice to move the animals out of the neighborhoods. The police didn’t report any deaths or associated injuries from the repeated sightings.

Mountain lion alerts aren’t unusual this time of year. Residents are reminded that this is mountain lion country. However, it is rare that lions move into residential areas.

The biggest threat for mountain lion sightings is when the animals become more domesticated. In normal instances, lions are threatened by human activity.

This region has hardly experienced any instances of mountain attacks, involving people. But the lower Ute Pass, and even sections near the Broadmoor and rural sections of Teller, has countered reports of lion assaults against canines and cats. Recently, a mountain lion attacked and killed a member of the Two Mile High donkey herd in a pasture just outside Cripple Creek.

According to Division of Wildlife authorities, the area hasn’t experienced an increase in mountain lion sightings. However, DOW officials say that a huge increase has occurred in sightings of coyotes.