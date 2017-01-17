Tough Times Face Woodland Park Hoopsters – Mac McClintock

The Woodland Park basketball teams are going down the rabbit hole.

After both the boys’ and girls’ b-ball teams got off to promising starts, they are now struggling with league play, big-time. The Woodland Park boys’ team has been looking all season to break a streak of 49 consecutive losing games in league competition. During the last week, the team had three league games, two of which were on the road.

Unfortunately, the Panther boy hoopsters did not fare well and couldn’t break their league play losing slump. During the first game on the road at Harrison, Woodland Park was able to grab a one- point lead going into the second quarter, 16-15. The second quarter, though, was not friendly for Woodland Park. The team would fall behind by five going into halftime. The Panthers would play even with Harrison the rest of the game, but were not able to make up the five-point deficit they incurred in the second quarter.

The boys’ next game was at home against Sierra and it was not a pretty game. The Panthers were only able to score four points in the first half, and honestly, this game seemed to be over before it began. The final was 61-27 Sierra, and this game demonstrated the disadvantages the Panthers face in league play: They don’t have the team speed to compete with a squads like Sierra, or as as the saying goes, “Speed kills.” Then of course when you add into the equation a shooting percentage of 24 percent for the Panthers, it’s going to be an ugly game.

The boys’ final game of the week was against The Classical Academy(TCA) on the road.

Once again, Woodland Park started out the game playing right with TCA, only being down two at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters were when the wheels started to fall off the wagon for the Panthers once again. The team was out scored in these two quarters combined by 24 points. The lead that TCA built was far too big for the Panthers to recover from, and they lost their fourth consecutive game by a score of 75-51.

The boys’ team now has extended their league losing streak to 53 games. Their last league win was January 25, 2013. The team overall this season is recording a 5-6 mark. But overall, they are 0-4 in league play, which hurts their playoff chances quite a bit.

On the girls’ side of the b-ball equation, things are not going much better. The team started out last week with the finale game of Roughrider Tournament. They played a very close game against Roosevelt, but in the end lost by three points 53-50.

The lady Panthers would return to league play and face Sierra on the road, and much like the boys’ game, the results were ugly for the Panthers. The score at halftime was 42-12 in Sierra’s favor. The second half was closer, but part of that is because Sierra let up on the gas a little. The final score resulted in a 68-33 loss for the girls’ team.

The girls then would finish the week with their first home game since December 6 against The Classical Academy. This game got out of hand quickly for the Panthers, as they fell behind 7-17 in the first quarter, and by halftime they were down by 20. TCA would then be able to cruise to an easy win against the lady Panthers with a final 62-39 trouncing.

The girls’ basketball team is now 5-5. They are hoping that they can get back to their winning ways next week.