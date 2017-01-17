Almanac Week of 1.17.17

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Business After Hours. The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will feature their monthly Business After Hours, Teller’s largest networking event, on Jan. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. Take advantage of this opportunity to network and catch up with your friends, clients and customers, plus meet new members in an informal setting. Fun, food, drinks and door prizes. Don’t forget your business cards. The Jan. 17 After Hours will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. For more information, call 719-687-9885.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host Three Roundtable Discussions on Jan. 18 at Ute Pass Cultural Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will focus on Social Media, Your 2017 Strategy to Success and Generational Differences Join us and kick off the New Year with conversations on the above named topics! Plan to share tips on what works for you and/or your business. For more information, call 719-687-9885.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The council will discuss plans for a new music festival and firm up the Salute to American Veterans Rally.

Thursday, Jan. 19

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Jan 20

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Night Sky Program. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. This event is scheduled for Jan. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant. Meet at the Monument Visitor Center. For more information, call Jeff Wolin at 719-748-3253.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. The monthly Pancake Breakfast will be held at the Woodland Park Senior Center, 312 N. Center Street on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 am to 11 am. We hope to help you start off your New Year with good food and friendly conversation. Join us for a fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, and a seasonal treat. Your home town seniors will be flipping the pancakes and serving them up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. This breakfast is open to the public and this fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. Consider adding a monthly visit to the Senior Center for breakfast to your New Year’s resolutions. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month this year.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

A morning hike at Mueller. Enjoy a hike at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. Hike Stoner Mill on Jan. 21. Meet at 9:15 a.m. at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead. Travel through a coniferous forest and see the bristlecone pines (the oldest trees on the park!) on this moderate 3.5 mile hike, with Volunteer Naturalist Nancy. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open, or stay in one of the luxurious cabins.

Upcoming

Economic Forecast Forum. The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com. For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941.

Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. The highly attended ceremony, which honors top volunteers throughout the county, will be held on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. Last week marked the deadline for submitting award nominations. We have added a new category this year as each year the committee, after reading the submittals, feels there is a missing category that we are calling “Heritage”. This category is to honor those organizations or individuals who exemplify the County motto, and “protect the past” or “embrace the future”. Also please think about nominating someone in the Special Services category which is awarded If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me at (719) 640-0535 or NobleL@co.teller.co.us .On behalf of this years’ Committee- Commissioner Norm Steen, Mayor Neil Levy, Veldean Petri, Suzanne Leclercq, Karen Casey-Svetich and Lisa Noble-

The Ute Pass Historical Society and Pikes Peak Museum will sponsor their Annual Patronage Luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Doors open for UPHS Patrons at 12:30 p.m. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Captain Jack will perform along with other “Unconventional Women of the West.” Ute Pass Historical Society honors its Patrons with a buffet of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. The Traveling Book Store will be on hand with a selection that includes Discovering Ute Pass Volumes I and II and the 2017 UPHS Pictorial Calendar. Not a Ute Pass Historical Society patron? Become one at the luncheon! A family membership is only $35 and all memberships include a 10% discount at the Gift Shop and Book Store. Sorry-no credit cards. For more information call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org

Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Trip. Enjoy a chance to see the Breckenridge Snow Sculptures for a full day during a trip sponsored by the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, with a departure times of 9 a.m. from the CC Parks and Recreation. The cost is $10 per person. For many years this wintertime event remained on a small and local scale, bringing everyone from merchants to schoolchildren into the fold of snow sculpting. However, in the late 1980’s, the event broadened to a statewide competition. And in 1991 Breckenridge hosted the first International Snow Sculpture Championships. Since its inception, the event has fostered a spirit of worldwide artistic camaraderie, bringing together cultures as diverse as Russia, China, Japan, Morocco, Belize, Finland, France, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Great Britain, Spain, Bulgaria and Canada, just to name a few. Language barriers are broken down; political differences are set aside; and the result: art, pure and simple. Call 719-689-3514.

Ute Pass Chambers Players Concert. Special chamber music will be performed by our resident professional musicians, featuring music by Mozart, Franz Doppler, Dutilleux, and Schubert. This event is scheduled for Feb 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Musicians include Elisa Wicks, violin; Dina Hollingsworth, flute; Guy Dutra-Silveira, oboe; and Barb Riley-Cunningham, piano. Great entertainment with lots of humor and a reception with light refreshments to follow. For more information, call Jim Young at 719-686-1798.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss. The fruitcakes will fly once again in downtown Manitou Springs! Join in for some old fashioned tossing of those maybe not so beloved holiday desserts. There will also be a fruitcake costume competition, libations and a fruitcake bake off. The event is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park. Competitions will be held for a variety of ages and skill levels. Although participants will be tossing the traditional cakes, there will also be a fruitcake bake off. Local bakers will compete for the title of Fruitcake King or Queen as determined by the community. Winners will be based off who makes the best organic, non-GMO, natural fruitcakes. For more information, email Fruitcaketoss@gmail.com. This one-of-a-kind event, where enthusiasts traveled from all over to compete for trophies and bragging rights, has been a community highlight for more than 22 years. The great fruitcake toss is the event of the winter season as the hapless dessert is launched into space with a variety of mechanical and pneumatic devices. Competitions have included the Hand Toss, Kid’s Toss, Launch, Pneumatic Gun or Canon, Team Catch or Accuracy division. The cost of competing is simply a non-perishable food item, to be donated to the Westside Cares food bank.For more information, visit the Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss Facebook Event page.