he Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company, owned by the Newmont Mining Corporation, recently gave the city of Cripple Creek a check for $100,000

A little help from our mining friends. The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company, owned by the Newmont Mining Corporation, recently gave the city of Cripple Creek a check for $100,000 to help the city with funding a key infrastructure project on Teller One Above, CC&V general manager Jack Henris, left, and Lisa Becker, external relations manager for CC&V, present the check to Cripple Creek Mayor Bruce Brown during a recent council meeting. Photo by Rick Langenberg

Jack Henris, general manager of the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company, addresses the Cripple Creek City Council, while Lisa Becker, external relations manager of CC&V, looks on. CC&V recently presented a $100,000 donation check to the city for funding assistance with a key infrastructure project on Teller One, expected to get underway this year. Photo by Rick Langenberg