Almanac Week of 1.3.17

Tuesday, Jan. 3

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will have their monthly board meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers. The public is invited.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Jan. 4 the CC Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 5

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Parrots and Dragons. Please join us for our Woodland Park Chamber Lunch and Learn Series on January 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Add a tool each month to your “Business Thriving Tool Kit.” Lunch is provided. The topic is: “Parrots and Dragons! It’s a Jungle Out There! 5 Game-Changing PR/Marketing Trends You MUST Survive in 2017” This is presented by Michael Perini, CEO, Perini & Associates. Mike operates and owns a local firm with global reach. For more information, call Debbie Miller at 719-687-9885.

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Jan. 6

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Enjoy a hike at Mueller State Park, led by park experts, on January 7. Meet at 9:15 am at the Elk Meadow Trailhead. Examine tracks of animals that live at Mueller State Park as you join Volunteer Naturalist Nancy, on this moderate 2 mile hike. Another hike will occur on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead. Join Volunteer Naturalist Rose on this 1.5 mile hike and catch a glimpse of Pikes Peak as you pass the frozen pond. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open or stay in one of the luxurious cabins. We hope you come visit Mueller any time of

Sunday, Jan. 8

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park, at 615 W. Midland Avenue. Concert will be held from 2:30-4:00 p.m. Package include movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or concert and drink for only, $7. The next event is scheduled for January 8 and features the bluegrass music of Mike Maddux and the Headliners. Season ticket discounts are available. Gold Hill Theatres. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org. These events are co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Upcoming

Free Fee Day. In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, as well as the other 413 national park units, will offer free admission. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. It is time once again to get your Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Award nominations submitted! The information and forms will also be posted on the Teller County and the City of Woodland Park Websites. Please take the time to nominate those who contribute to the community and your organizations through volunteerism. We have added a new category this year as each year the committee, after reading the submittals, feels there is a missing category that we are calling “Heritage”. This category is to honor those organizations or individuals who exemplify the County motto, and “protect the past” or “embrace the future”. Also please think about nominating someone in the Special Services category which is awarded to a worker “going above and beyond the types of efforts normally associated with people/organization’s positions or roles”. Deadline for submission is NOON on Thursday, January 12, 2017. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me at (719) 640-0535 or NobleL@co.teller.co.us .On behalf of this years’ Committee- Commissioner Norm Steen, Mayor Neil Levy, Veldean Petri, Suzanne Leclercq, Karen Casey-Svetich and Lisa Noble.

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host Three Roundtable Discussions on Jan. 18 at Ute Pass Cultural Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. These will focus on Social Media, Your 2017 Strategy to Success and Generational Differences, Join us and kick off the New Year with conversations on the above named topics! Plan to share tips on what works for you and/or your business. For more information, call 719-687-9885.

Economic Forecast Forum. The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com. For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941.

The Ute Pass Historical Society and Pikes Peak Museum will sponsor their Annual Patronage Luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Doors open for UPHS Patrons at 12:30 p.m. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Captain Jack will perform along with other “Unconventional Women of the West.” Ute Pass Historical Society honors its Patrons with a buffet of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. The Traveling Book Store will be on hand with a selection that includes Discovering Ute Pass Volumes I and II and the 2017 UPHS Pictorial Calendar. Not a Ute Pass Historical Society patron? Become one at the luncheon! A family membership is only $35 and all memberships include a 10% discount at the Gift Shop and Book Store. Sorry-no credit cards. For more information call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org

Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Trip. Enjoy a chance to see the Breckenridge Snow Sculptures for a full day during a trip sponsored by the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, with a departure times of 9 a.m. from the CC Parks and Recreation. The cost is $10 per person. For many years this winter time event remained on a small and local scale, bringing everyone from merchants to schoolchildren into the fold of snow sculpting. However, in the late 1980’s, the event broadened to a statewide competition. And in 1991 Breckenridge hosted the first International Snow Sculpture Championships. Since its inception, the event has fostered a spirit of worldwide artistic camaraderie, bringing together cultures as diverse as Russia, China, Japan, Morocco, Belize, Finland, France, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Great Britain, Spain, Bulgaria and Canada, just to name a few. Language barriers are broken down; political differences are set aside; and the result: art, pure and simple. Call 719-689-3514.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Delicious Downtown Food Tour. A delicious downtown food tour, developed for locals and visitors, will be held I the heart of downtown Colorado Springs on Jan. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. for this flagship tour. The tour features five delicious, culinary attractions within easy walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will offer generous portions with some non-alcoholic beverages. The tour also provides an ideal way to relive the historic roots of Colorado Springs. A variety of food tours are offered through January. For more information, call the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce at 719-685-5089 or visit www.manitousprings.org..