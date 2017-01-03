2017 Senior Classic Movies

WHERE: Gold Hills Theaters, 615 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.

WHEN: First and third Tuesdays of each.

COST: $5, includes popcorn, soda, tea or coffee.

Jan. 3 – ” The Man Who Knew Too Much” – James Stewart, Doris Day, 1956 – 2 hours.

Jan. 17 – ” The Nutty Professor” – Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens, 1963 – 1 hour, 47 min.

Feb. 7 – “Ye llowstone Kelly” – Clint Walker, 1959 – 1 hour, 32 min.

Feb. 21 – ” Sabrina” – Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, 1954 – 1 hour, 53 min.

March 7 – ” Heidi” – Shirley Temple, 1937 – 1 hour, 28 min.

March 21 – ” The Odd Couple” – Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, 1968 – 1 hour, 45 min.

April 4 – ” North by Northwest” – Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, 1959 – 2 hour, 16 min.

April 18 – ” On Golden Pond” – Katherine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, 1982 – 1 hour, 49 min.

May 2 – ” Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” – Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, 1958 – 1 hour, 48 min.

May 16 – ” High Noon” – Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, 1952 – 1 hour, 25 min.

In case of inclement weather, movies will be cancelled if Woodland Park schools are cancelled. If schools are on a delay, movies will show at their regular time.

Senior Classic Movies are presented by Charlotte Davis pf Gold Hills Theaters and Bob and Lorie