Ring in the New Year in the High Country – By Catherine Mahrholz

New Year’s Eve is this coming Saturday. It’ll be time to give 2016 the boot and celebrate the arrival of 2017!

We at The Mountain Jackpot invite our readers to celebrate New Year’s Eve mountain style. Below are a few suggestions on where to find a party in our area and raise a glass of champagne in honor of the New Year.

Up in Cripple Creek, the casinos each have their own unique style, and a party atmosphere will prevail at all of them. Welcome the arrival of 2017 with some games of chance, and each casino has special New Year’s Eve promotions to ensure that you have a memorable evening out on the town.

Bronco Billy’s Casino can start your celebration off with a fabulous dinner at either their renowned Steak House or Baja Billy’s. In addition to cash drawings, there’ll be hats, horns and beads all day and boas and bow ties from 6:00pm until midnight with two complimentary champagne toasts, one at noon and again at midnight. BJ Estares will be featured in Bronco Billy’s lounge from 9 pm until midnight.

Across the street at the Triple Crown Casinos in addition to free play drawings, there’ll be live music by Exit West with party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

The Double Eagle Hotel & Casino will be featuring a special buffet at Lombard’s and fine dining is an option at Winfield’s, a premiere restaurant also located in the Double Eagle. Look for special New Year’s Eve giveaways and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Up at the Wildwood Casino, Maverick’s Restaurant will be transformed into a nightclub and beginning at 10:00pm, patrons can rock out to live music with an area favorite, Tiny Barge. At midnight there’ll be a balloon drop with prizes and a complimentary champagne toast.

Also in Cripple Creek, Ralf’s Breakroom will be having a 1980s costume and karaoke party. Patrons can enjoy drink specials and complimentary champagne toasts at midnight. In addition, Ralf’s employees and patrons will be welcoming the return of popular performer Kara Lynn, who has been missed. Come join the celebration.

And don’t miss a special New Year’s Eve celebration at the historic Cripple Creek Elks Lodge, which will be open to the public for this special night. You can ring in the New Year with your Elks family and friends from 5 p.m. until closing. The festivities include an East Coast champagne Toast at 10 p.m. You must be 21 or over to participate. Call 719-689-2625 for more details.

As always, there is free shuttle service between all the casinos in Cripple Creek and Teller Cab will be just a phone call away as well. Ramblin’ Express will be running to and from Cripple Creek and Colorado Springs with a stop in Woodland Park.

Cripple Creek is a popular destination for New Year’s Eve so hotel rooms may be booked, but check out websites or make a few calls and you just might get lucky!

Woodland Park

In the Woodland Park area, the Historic Ute Inn has a New Year’s Eve celebration planned that includes free party favors, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and live music with Sciba. As an added incentive, the kitchen, known for its superb culinary dishes, will remain open until midnight.

In the west section of Woodland Park off Hwy. 24, ring in the New Year at the comfortable Country Lodge pub. Come out for special Karaoke celebration and enjoy your favorite songs to sing too! This is sure to be a fun filled night! New Year’s toasts will occur at midnight with favors. The festivities will continue from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Just east of Woodland Park, the Crystola Roadhouse will be featuring live music with The Atomic Fireballs. Patrons can also expect a New Year’s Eve dinner special and a champagne toast at midnight.

Green Mountain Falls and lower Ute Pass

The Blue Moose in Green Mountain Falls will kick the New Year’s Eve celebration into high gear with a performance by the Grind Band, starting at 9 p.m. for a great rock ‘n’ roll party. In addition, champagne toasts will occur at midnight. Plus, cold Blue Moon beer, an ultimate favorite, will be available on draft.

The Mucky Duck, an outstanding restaurant located in the heart of Green Mountain Falls, would be a terrific choice for dinner on New Year’s Eve. Be sure to call for reservations.

A longstanding tradition in the Pikes Peak region is the fireworks display launched from atop Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve. The AdAMan club, a group of hardy souls will hike the Barr Trail to the summit of America’s Mountain and stage the fireworks display at midnight.

Looking to start 2017 by getting or staying healthy? There are three New Year’s Day hikes at Mueller State Park, located on Hwy 67 just south of Divide. The guided hikes start at 9:00am, 10:00am and 11:00am. As always in Colorado, dress in layers and be prepared for some snow.

This is just a sampling of some of the celebrations taking place this Saturday night to ring in the New Year. We at TMJ wish all our readers a happy and prosperous new year and all the best in 2017!