Requiem for a Dead Horse – Bob Volpe



The Kansas City Chiefs dashed the last remaining hopes for a Bronco playoff birth 33-10 in a Christmas day massacre.

The crushing defeat has angered fans and the call for heads to roll is beginning to rear its ugly head.

This Broncos team just didn’t have what it takes to be great for the majority of the season. After starting 4-0 largely thanks to the play of the defense, the Broncos have gone 4-7 since then and have been one of the worst offenses in recent team history over that time.

What does this mean? To me, it means the Broncos have a serious problem with their coaching staff on the offensive side of the football, and it begins with head coach Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak was the perfect coach for this team in 2015, rallying the troops for an incredible season filled with late-game heroics, perfectly timed strip sacks, and a situation at quarterback that really no one in the NFL was envious of.

Despite the Broncos’ flaws offensively in 2015 (and they were many) they managed to win the Super Bowl with the lowest yardage output of any victor in the history of the game.

In 2016, with the same coaching staff (largely) and almost entirely different personnel, the Broncos’ offense has been an embarrassment. They have scored two touchdowns over the last three weeks, both of them coming on drives that started 39 yards and six yards away from the opponents’ goal line, respectively.

Did I mention the Broncos are horrendous on third downs, and as undisciplined on the offensive line as any team in the league?

The Broncos need an overhaul of talent offensively in terms of the personnel, but most of the issues this year can be traced back to poor coaching.

The Broncos’ offense is in need of a desperate overhaul, and making changes to the coaching staff, starting with Gary Kubiak, is not out of the question at this point.

After the game Trevor Siemian didn’t make excuses and simply expressed his frustration saying, “It stinks.”

Since the week 11 loss to the Chiefs the Broncos have been outscored 102-43 and managed only one win in those 4 games.

Kubiak reluctantly accepted responsibility for the poor offensive performances since week 11. “I take full responsibility for our offense, but we need to move on to the next year.” said the coach.

With one game remaining in the season, all the Broncos can hope for is a win over the Raiders next week to, end the season on a positive note, and begin the rebuilding process for next year.

Elway has his work cut out for him trying to find available talent to rebuild the offensive line and find a solution to the defensive shortfalls in the run game and covering receivers in the middle of the field.

The Broncos will be back.