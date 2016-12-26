Habitat for Humanity of Teller County Hits Jackpot with new Grants

Habitat for Humanity of Teller County (Habitat) announced last week the award of four grants totaling more than $50,000.

These new grants were awarded to the Teller County office of Habitat to be used in assisting families to find affordable housing options and to further boost the prospects for the Clock Tower Condos project in downtown Woodland Park.

“We are proud of our recent track record of fostering and encouraging the development of affordable housing” said Jamie Caperton, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Teller County. “These new grants showcase how important both the work and the need here is for helping families find affordable homes, especially during the holiday season,” said Caperton.

Grant details include:

Challenge Grant

Gates Family Foundation will provide a $15,000 grant if the donation is matched by private contributions. “If you haven’t made your contribution in regards to the Home for the Holidays campaign, now is the time with this dollar for dollar match contribution,” Caperton said.

Every dollar raised in association with the Home for the Holidays campaign will go towards the goal. The funds will support renovating the Lofthouse Inn – renamed the Clock Tower Condos, located in downtown Woodland Park.

Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative.

The foundation provided $30,000 to be used toward the transitional housing portion of the Clock Tower Condos. “We are extremely proud to receive this grant as we know that the Daniels Fund only supports community investments that have the highest goal for success,” Caperton said.

John G. Duncan Charitable Trust

This is a Wells Fargo Bank foundation program; Habitat received $5,000 for support to the Clock Tower Condos. “We know that this trust supports a variety of charitable, benevolent, educational and religious purposes within the state of Colorado, and we are honored that we passed the tough requirements needed to receive the grant,” said Caperton.

Pikes Peak Community Foundation

Since 1928, the mission and vision of the foundation has been to “improve the quality of life in the Pikes Peak region.”

This generous gift to Habitat for Humanity of Teller County demonstrates both the need and responsiveness of a project like the Clock Tower Condos, according to foundation sources. “The $2,000 gift will have a significant impact on the Clock Tower Condos by providing the agility to move forward and get families into affordable housing in our community sooner rather than later,” Caperton said. All the recent grants, combined with those made earlier in the campaign by the El Pomar Foundation, Osborne Trust and Newmont Mining Corporation, will advance the efforts to provide affordable housing to those in need in Teller County. “The grants awarded will support much-needed efforts to provide services to benefit deserving individuals who need homes. Words can not express just how much we are thankful, especially during this holiday season, to have such outpouring of support by these four groups,” Caperton said.

About Habitat for Humanity of Teller County

People in Teller County and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call HOME. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Other projects completed in the community include Las Casas in Woodland Park, a Historic Housing Project in Cripple Creek, a home renovation in Guffey, and 31 homes built throughout Teller County. Habitat is currently renovating the Clock Tower Condos (formerly the Lofthouse Motel) into nine affordable housing units. Learn more about Habitat at www.tellerhabitat.org.