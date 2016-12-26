Almanac Week of 12.27.16

.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Free Kid Day at the Dinosaur Center. The Dinosaur Resource Center will feature a Kids Free Day on Dec. 27. Two children, under the age of 12, will be admitted for free, with one adult-paid admission. In addition, the Dinosaur Resource Center will be offering some exciting presentations and programs throughout the day for kids. For more information, call 719-686-1820, or visit the Woodland Park or Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce websites.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Dec. 29

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Friday, Dec. 30

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Final Days for Cripple Creek Christmas Carol. Returning for the holiday season is the Charles Dickens classic…with a Cripple Creek twist! It is produced by the Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek, with performances at the Butte Theater, Thursday through Sunday, through Dec. 31. In this version, you are transported to historical turn-of-the-century Cripple Creek, where the ghosts of Bob Womack, Winfred Scott Stratton and Mollie Kathleen set out to change the heart of a cold and ruthless mine owner. This Cripple Creek favorite serves up a great holiday outing for the entire family, and is followed by a traditional fun-filled Christmas Olio. This production, one of the most popular shows of the season, makes a perfect outing for the entire family. For more information and to make reservations, visit ButteTheater.com. To make phone reservations, call 719-689-3247.

Grand Finale for Holiday Headframe Lighting. The giant headframes that are the remains of 1890’s gold mining days are again lighting up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek again this holiday season. These unique mining structures are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush-era.Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, light up the starry night skies of the Victor and Cripple Creek. The holiday lighting started Friday, Nov. 25 and continues through this month. A self-guided driving tour map will be available at area businesses, as well as the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and online at VictorColorado.com. The lights will be best viewed after dark and will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day, weather/safety and volunteers permitting. .This holiday lighting tradition is 19 years old and is sponsored by Newmont Mining Company, on whose property most of the headframes are located. Volunteers from the communities staff the generators and line power connections each weekend. Other sponsors include an anonymous donor, Southern Teller County Focus Group, Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, Two Mile High Mining Co., and Cripple Creek District Museum. Support also comes from Black Hills Energy crews. The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and gift shop will be open for special holiday shopping hours, weekends through December from 10-5 weather allowing. More information is at VictorColorado.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Celebration. Kick off the New Year in style in the High Country as many eateries, casinos and bar/restaurants feature special parties. See related article in this week’s TMJ.

January 1

Happy New Year from The Mountain Jackpot staff

New Year’s Day Hikes. Naturalist led hikes are on the thing to do at Mueller in January! Enjoy the peaceful silence in the snowy woods, watch for signs of wildlife and learn their different tracks, and see the hardiest of birds searching for food in the trees. It’s great to explore Mueller in winter with a naturalist during this beautiful time of year!Join in a tradition of Colorado State Parks by going on a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day! Three hikes will be offered on January 1. These include the Elk Meadow at 9 a.m., the Preacher’s Hallow at 10 a.m. and the Outlook Ridge at 11 a.m.Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open or stay in one of the luxurious cabins. We hope you come visit Mueller any time of year.

Upcoming

Parrots and Dragons. Please join us for our Woodland Park Chamber Lunch and Learn Series on January 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Add a tool each month to your “Business Thriving Tool Kit.” Lunch is provided. The topic is: “Parrots and Dragons! It’s a Jungle Out There! 5 Game-Changing PR/Marketing Trends You MUST Survive in 2017” This is presented by Michael Perini, CEO, Perini & Associates. Mike operates and owns a local firm with global reach. For more information, call Debbie Miller at 719-687-9885.

Enjoy a hike at Mueller State Park, led by park experts, on January 7. Meet at 9:15 am at the Elk Meadow Trailhead. Examine tracks of animals that live at Mueller State Park as you join Volunteer Naturalist Nancy, on this moderate 2 mile hike. Another hike will occur on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead. Join Volunteer Naturalist Rose on this 1.5 mile hike and catch a glimpse of Pikes Peak as you pass the frozen pond. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well. The campground is still open or stay in one of the luxurious cabins. We hope you come visit Mueller any time of year!

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park, at 615 W. Midland Avenue. Concert will be held from 2:30-4:00 p.m. Package include movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or concert and drink for only, $7. The next event is scheduled for January 8 and features the bluegrass music of Mike Maddux and the Headliners. Season ticket discounts are available. Gold Hill Theatres. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org. These events are co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. It is time once again to get your Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Award nominations submitted! The information and forms will also be posted on the Teller County and the City of Woodland Park Websites. Please take the time to nominate those who contribute to the community and your organizations through volunteerism. We have added a new category this year as each year the committee, after reading the submittals, feels there is a missing category that we are calling “Heritage”. This category is to honor those organizations or individuals who exemplify the County motto, and “protect the past” or “embrace the future”. Also please think about nominating someone in the Special Services category which is awarded to a worker “going above and beyond the types of efforts normally associated with people/organization’s positions or roles”. Deadline for submission is NOON on Thursday, January 12, 2017. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me at (719) 640-0535 or NobleL@co.teller.co.us .On behalf of this years’ Committee- Commissioner Norm Steen, Mayor Neil Levy, Veldean Petri, Suzanne Leclercq, Karen Casey-Svetich and Lisa Noble-

Economic Forecast Forum.The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com. For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Delicious Downtown Food Tour. A delicious downtown food tour, developed for locals and visitors, will be held in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs on Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. The tour features five delicious, culinary attractions within easy walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will offer generous portions with some non-alcoholic beverages. The tour also provides an ideal way to relive the historic roots of Colorado Springs. A variety of food tours are offered through January. For more information, call the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce at 719-685-5089 or visit www.manitousprings.org..